Robbers target elderly residents in Buckhead

Robbers are targeting older people in Atlanta's Buckhead's neighborhood and Atlanta Police say those robbers are still on the run.

The most recent home invasion happened at a home on Friday. The woman who lives here tells CBS46 she was tied up with a gun to her head and that the man got away with at least $70,000 in jewelry.

It was horrifying night for Lennie Wilson. When she got home from dinner at around 9:15 she was met in her driveway by a man in mask.

"A completely blacked out man, black ski mask, black rubber gloves, everything...grabbed me around the neck and put a gun to my temple," said Wilson.

She says he forced her inside and told her to open her safe. Then he tied her up.

"I'd given him everything. You know. Walked all through the house. Given him everything the cash I had in the cabinet the jewelry on me," said Wilson.

The man also got away with a Cartier watch estimated at more than $40,000.

Wilson says she believes the man was in her home before meeting her in the driveway because she left her back door open.

"I was at a friends house just a couple houses down but I'm inside a fence," said Wilson. "My back door is inside a fence. I think this guy was watching me for a while."

A similar incident happened two weeks ago just a half mile away. Police say the suspect broke into a 91-year-old woman's home and demanded $400. That same woman had her purse snatched in the parking of Ansley Mall exactly a week before.

"We're just trying to verify if this could be the same perpetrator or not."

Police say they couldn't get a good description of either home invasion suspect because they were covered in masks and gloves. They're asking any neighbors who may have surveillance cameras to contact them.

As for Wilson, she's working to move forward from the traumatic event.

"I have a tough time with that now because I've always thought the world was mostly good and i still believe that. I really do," said Wilson.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call crime stoppers.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.