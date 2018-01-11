Heroic firefighter saves lives

CBS46 spoke with one of the firefighters involved in the rescue that saved the lives of several people stranded in a burning building.

That captain is a mother of three and leads the team at Station #3.

"On this fire we did what we had to do and the thing is everybody there knew what they had to do," said Captain Jackie Peckrul.

It's a moment which Captain Peckrul will never forget.

"I was thinking oh my gosh don't drop it. Ha, ha," said Peckrul.

She responded to a massive fire at the Avondale Forest Apartments in Decatur last week and saved a child's life.

"I started going up the ladder and my plan was to actually get up on the balcony with them so that I could help them get on the ladder and have somebody else assist them down, but I got about half way up there and here comes a baby down to my arms," said Peckrul.

She caught a baby which was tossed from a third floor balcony engulfed in flames. It was one out of a dozen people rescued that day by the crew at DeKalb Fire Station #3.

"It was hot, you could feel it from the ground and they don't have the gear on so they were just ready for us to come get them," said Peckrul.

Their incredible bravery saved multiple lives. It's quite an accomplishment for this mother of triplets who is also a hero.

"I don't really feel like a hero. I don't think any of us do. It's our job and we are so fortunate to work for DeKalb County who prides training and equipment and we have a brotherhood here and we work really well together," said Peckrul. "I couldn't be anything else and it makes me a better mom and being a mom probably makes me a better firefighter.

Captain Peckrul said being a woman in this profession doesn't hold her back and she's been saving lives for nearly 15 years.

CBS46 spoke with family rescued from fire and they received some burns, but are doing well. They say they are just not ready to talk about it yet.

