Heroic firefighter saves lives

Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of a man at a hair salon in December.More >
Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of a man at a hair salon in December.More >
Sitting at the edge of Medlock Park, a quiet, and otherwise ordinary DeKalb County neighborhood, people say one business is just out of place.More >
Sitting at the edge of Medlock Park, a quiet, and otherwise ordinary DeKalb County neighborhood, people say one business is just out of place.More >
CBS46 spoke with one of the firefighters involved in the rescue that saved the lives of several people stranded in a burning building.More >
CBS46 spoke with one of the firefighters involved in the rescue that saved the lives of several people stranded in a burning building.More >
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment from a home in southeast Atlanta.More >
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment from a home in southeast Atlanta.More >
Fire crews in DeKalb County are investigating what caused a massive fire at the Avondale Forest Apartments that displaced dozens of families.More >
Fire crews in DeKalb County are investigating what caused a massive fire at the Avondale Forest Apartments that displaced dozens of families.More >
Sam's Club said Thursday it's shutting down more than 50 locations, and some employees and customers say it did so without warning.More >
Sam's Club said Thursday it's shutting down more than 50 locations, and some employees and customers say it did so without warning.More >
A man is in police custody and is accused of placing a cell phone to record girls inside the bathroom at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville.More >
A man is in police custody and is accused of placing a cell phone to record girls inside the bathroom at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville.More >
After nearly a decade after going out of business, former Best Buy rival Circuit City is plugging back into the market.More >
After nearly a decade after going out of business, former Best Buy rival Circuit City is plugging back into the market.More >
Sitting at the edge of Medlock Park, a quiet, and otherwise ordinary DeKalb County neighborhood, people say one business is just out of place.More >
Sitting at the edge of Medlock Park, a quiet, and otherwise ordinary DeKalb County neighborhood, people say one business is just out of place.More >
Incoming Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will name her complete transition team Thursday during a press conference at the mayor's ceremonial office.More >
Incoming Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will name her complete transition team Thursday during a press conference at the mayor's ceremonial office.More >