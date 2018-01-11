Local actress writing her own role

She is mostly known for her role of Emily Quartermaine on General Hospital. The past year she has stared in in the Emmy-nominated Amazon show Tainted Dreams.

Now, as the Hollywood industry changes, the Macon native Natalia Livingston says is ready for the role of her life. Growing up in Macon, Georgia Natalia Livingston had a dream to one day be a star.



“If I ever wanted to do it I wanted to make my dreams come true I guess that I just had to go for it," said Natalia.

Natalie knew her passion would be work and tear her from home.

“When I got to Los Angeles really I just dove into acting the best acting classes that I could find and then from there I got into plays little by little films got an agent got a manager and then finally booked my first job.”

And it paid off. In LA she won an Emmy for her role in General Hospital but Georgia was always on her mind.

“I didn’t want to leave my family. Very close to my family but at that time there were new opportunities in Atlanta or actors,” said Natalie.

Atlanta however has changed.

“There is more being filmed here now in Atlanta than there is in California and that’s huge.”

It’s the opportunity that has not only helped Natalia to move back home but now She’s working on her most important role yet.

“What I’m trying to do with my studio Actor Boutique is to help that growth and to train the actors so that we are providing great actors to these big directors, writers coming here to film their movies.”



While teaching, the working actress also continues to hone in on her craft. She stars in the Emmy nominated Amazon show Tainted Dreams, a soap opera within a soap.

“It basically follows the backstage drama in the inner workings of a daytime series a lot of drama yes so much drama it’s a lot of drama.”

The show was created by a woman. A change in Hollywood culture that we are seeing lately thanks to strong women

“I’m proud to be a part of the industry today and I’m happy to be alive during this exciting time and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for women.”

Women who for years have been fed up of having others write their story

“it really is true the time is up and that we need to recognize the talents and intelligence vision and the beauty of women.”

And Natalia is now taking the lead, she’s one of many women writing theirs scripts.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.