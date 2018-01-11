Police: Elderly man searching for dog goes missing

The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

William J. Lang, 84, was last seen at his home on Wycliffe Way in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

The family tells authorities Lang wanted his wife to go driving around looking for his lost dog. When the wife wasn’t looking, Lang grabbed the car keys and left his home around 6 p.m. He hasn’t driven a vehicle in about 4 years and he has no cell phone on him.

Lang is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a green 1998 Ford Explorer with GA license plate “QAA9474.”

His family says that he has a diminished mental capacity. He wears slim-framed eyeglasses. He was wearing a green and brown plaid shirt, brown corduroy pants, and a light grey jacket.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lang, contact police.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.