Victim in kidnapping, carjacking shares her story

A woman who was kidnapped at knife point at a Kroger location, sexually assaulted and then had her vehicle carjacked is sharing the details of her ordeal.

Jaila Gladden, a senior at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, shared what happened to her with Buzzfeed and her story is being shared around the world.

Gladden says she went to the Kroger location to pick up medicine when she was attacked.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Timothy Wilson, forced his way into Gladden’s car and then took her to an abandoned church off I-20 and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive in Atlanta, where police say it appears she was sexually assaulted.

After the alleged assault, investigators said Wilson drove her about 12 miles to the Ansley North Apartments on Monroe Drive in the city, where she was able to text family and friends who contacted police.

Once Atlanta police arrived, they say Wilson collided with a police cruiser and four other vehicles before ditching the car and taking off running.

Gladden says she's sharing her story because she believes the situation could have been prevented with better security in the Kroger parking lot.

Meanwhile, Wilson has been charged by Atlanta Police with rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault against a police officer. Carrollton Police placed additional charges on him of kidnapping, hijacking or a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault.

