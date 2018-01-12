Man fatally shot at hair salon dumped on porch of DeKalb Co. home

Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of a man at a hair salon in December. His body was then dumped on the front porch of a home in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Police say the man's body was found at the home on the 1200 block of Westridge Avenue. The homeowner told police that the man doesn't live there.

The department believes the man was shot at the hair salon on Memorial Drive on December 28 and then his body was dumped on the porch of the home. Police are actively searching for Derrisha Terry in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7850.

