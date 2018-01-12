Fight at Lenox Mall caught on camera

Several people were involved in a fight at Lenox Mall in Buckhead on Sunday and it was all caught on camera.

Police say at least two parties were involved in a verbal dispute that turned into an all-out brawl.

In the video, you can see two women grabbing and pulling at each other while another scrum involving three men breaks out. One man is being restrained while another man kicks and punches him.

Watch the entire incident unfold

Copyright 20018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.