Little boy's dream of becoming firefighter realized after his death

A little boy who died in a house fire along with his father and two sisters is having his dream of becoming a firefighter realized after the Bartow County Fire Department posthumously appointed him to their staff.

The family of little James Raugh contacted fire stations across the country and asked them if they could place James "on-duty" until his funeral on Friday. The Bartow County Fire and Rescue stepped up and have appointed James as an honorary fire fighter.

The department included little James on their assignment board and also made him an honorary badge. Every fire truck called into action has included James' badge and in spirit, he has been a part of every call.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.