Silent protests planned for three metro Atlanta Popeye's restaurants

An animal rights organization is planning protests at three metro Atlanta Popeye's locations to bring attention to factory farmed chickens.

The group Compassion in World Farming posted details of the event on their Facebook page. The protests are planned in front of the following Popeye's locations:

3506 Memorial Dr, Decatur, GA 30032

1211 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

683 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

According to a page created on Change.org, "the vast majority of factory farmed chickens spend their entire lives with no access to the outdoors, crowded by the thousands in dimly-lit sheds. The birds have no access to natural light and little room to roam—in fact, each chicken generally spends her life in a space roughly the size of a sheet of paper."

The page also says the chickens are pumped full of steroids, turning them into "genetic monsters" and calls them "Frankenchickens". They tell the story of one chicken who became so big that she could barely stand under her own massive weight.

Compassion in World Farming has a petition that already has over 150,000 signatures. The organization plans to send a letter to Chad Crawford, the North American President of Popeye's. The organization also posted a copy of the letter detailing their demands that reads:

"I was informed by Compassion in World Farming that the chickens you source are factory farmed. Please commit to requiring healthier genetics and better living conditions for chickens in your supply chain.



I politely ask that Popeyes make a commitment similar to that of other restaurants like Subway, Burger King, and Moe's Southwest Grill, to:



a) Source only chicken breeds that are approved by Global Animal Partnership (GAP) as having higher welfare outcomes;

b) Source only chickens that are given more space, per GAP’s standards;

c) Ensure all chickens sourced have an improved environment, including litter, lighting and enrichment, per GAP’s standards; and

d) Source only chickens that are more humanely processed, through a multi-step, controlled-atmosphere system; and

e) Demonstrate compliance with the above standards via third party auditing."

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.