Pedestrian fatality shuts down I-985 NB at I-85 NB split

All lanes of I-985 NB are completely shut down at the I-85 NB split due to a pedestrian fatality near the Buford Drive exit.

The Gwinnett County Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. The GCPD Motors Unit is assisting with traffic direction.

Stay with CBS46 as this story develops.

Copyright 20018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

