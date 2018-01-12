Pedestrian fatality shuts down I-985 NB at I-85 NB split - CBS46 News

Pedestrian fatality shuts down I-985 NB at I-85 NB split

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

All lanes of I-985 NB are completely shut down at the I-85 NB split due to a pedestrian fatality near the Buford Drive exit. 

The Gwinnett County Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. The GCPD Motors Unit is assisting with traffic direction. 

Stay with CBS46 as this story develops. 

Copyright 20018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Connect with CBS46