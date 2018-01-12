Gwinnett Co. PD needs your help to find missing woman

The Gwinnett County Police Dept. has issued a Mattie's Call for 55-year-old Luz Munoz.

Munoz, was last seen on Thursday in the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Technology Parkway area in Peachtree Corners. She may be having mental issues and is not thought to have a cellphone, vehicle or money.

She is 5'2 tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Crunch Fitness shirt, grey leggings, yellow socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information about Munoz's whereabouts should please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.