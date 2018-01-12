Alabama coach’s backpack stolen before national championship game, person of interest in custody

Atlanta police officers have a person of interest in custody after a University of Alabama coach’s backpack was stolen before the national championship game.

Officers responded to a larceny call at 265 Peachtree Center Ave. around 11 p.m. on Jan. 6. Officers spoke to the victim who told them his backpack and two cell phones had been stolen.

Hotel security received a call later that night about a man trespassing on the property. The man was detained and his description matched the description of the person alleged to have stolen the backpack.

APD investigators responded to the scene and spoke with the person of interest, but have found no evidence linking the man to the theft.

However, during the investigation, it was determined the person of interest had an outstanding warrant. He was taken into police custody due to the warrant and was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

