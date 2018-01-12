Man hit by 3 cars, killed after walking on I-20 in Atlanta

Police say a man was killed late Friday after being hit by three cars while walking on I-20 in Atlanta.

The incident occurred on the westbound lanes of I-20 near McDaniel Street around 7:30 p.m.

The man as hit by two cars, and ran over by a third, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say the drivers of all three cars remained at the scene.

The man did not have a vehicle on the interstate, according to authorities.

Traffic was completely shut down during the incident, but has since re-opened.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.