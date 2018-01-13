Man steals cash register drawer at gunpoint from McDonald’s drive-thru window in DeKalb Co.

DeKalb County Police are searching for a man who robbed a McDonald’s on January 2.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect climbing through the McDonald’s drive-thru window at 11:30 p.m.

The suspect whose face was covered, wore gloves, and was armed with a silver handgun.

Footage shows the suspect attempt to grab an employee before she manages to run away.

The suspect is then seen grabbing the cash register drawer, climbing back through the window and fleeing the scene.

Those with information regarding the suspect or incident should contact DeKalb County Police at (404) 286- 7990.

