Twenty-three-year-old man driving a Porsche 911 dies in accident

Sandy Springs Police Department closed two lanes on Roswell Road Saturday morning following a fatal accident.

Police arrived to the scene of an overturned red Porsche at 3 a.m. on the 5400 block Roswell Road.

The initial investigation indicates that during a curve the driver Kevin Gerard Austin II went off the roadway.

The 23-year-old died at the scene. A passenger was transported to North Fulton Hospital.

Two utility poles and a brick wall were also damaged.

