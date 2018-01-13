Modified Streetcar scheduled announced ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events

The Atlanta Streetcar will run on a modified schedule on Monday to accommodate events planned for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Service will run from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Beginning at 12:30 p.m. service will be suspended until heavy pedestrian traffic concludes.

Following the suspension, the Streetcar will resume serving all 12 stops until 11 p.m.

Riders should plan ahead and anticipate heavy crowds.

