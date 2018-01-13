Wind chill advisory issued for north Georgia mountains

Another wind chill advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains until 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

What does it mean?

The advisory means wind chills of 5 to -5 degrees are possible early Sunday morning, which can be dangerous if you're outdoors for long periods of time. Avoid spending too much time outdoors early Sunday in the north Georgia mountains.

What about Atlanta?

The wind chill advisory does not include metro Atlanta, although it'll still be cold! Low temperatures for Atlanta will drop into the low 20's Sunday morning, with wind chills in the teens.

