'True Lies' actress alleges she was abused at age 12

Fans of President Donald Trump who use marijuana say Attorney General Jeff Sessions' move to tighten federal oversight of the drug is the first time they've felt let down by the man they helped elect.

Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke

New York City is halting a $9.6 million incentive package offered to Aetna to move its headquarters to the city.

Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.

Kentucky has become the first state to win approval from the Trump administration requiring many of its Medicaid recipients to work to receive coverage.

Kentucky is first to get OK for Medicaid work requirement

Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.

Chelsea Manning will run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

Southern states are banding together to promote civil rights tourism across the region.

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.

Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii's planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

President Donald Trump's use of a vulgar term describing African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him.

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - Actress Eliza Dushku says she was sexually molested at age 12 by a stunt coordinator during production of the 1994 film "True Lies."

In a post on her Facebook account Saturday, Dushku also alleged that Joel Kramer, then 36, caused her to be injured on the set as payback for disclosing the alleged misconduct to a friend. Kramer denied the accusations as "lies" in trade publication interviews.

A Dushku representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

"These are outlandish, manipulated lies," Kramer told the website Deadline. "I never sexually molested her. ... I think she's making this up in her imagination."

"True Lies" filmmaker James Cameron said he was unaware of what he called Dushku's "heartbreaking" experience and lauded her as "very brave" for speaking up.

"Had I known about it, there would have been no mercy," said Cameron, who was taking part in a Q&A session with TV critics Saturday to promote a new TV show. "Now, especially when I have daughters, there really is no mercy."

Dushku joins the growing ranks of those alleging sexual misconduct in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The allegations against the movie mogul, which he has denied, and other Hollywood and media figures gave rise to the #MeToo protest movement.

In her post, Dushku said she shared what occurred at the time with her parents, two adult friends and an older brother, adding that no one "seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I."

She said the "ever growing list of sexual abuse and harassment victims who have spoken out with their truths have finally given me the ability to speak out. It has been indescribably exhausting, bottling this up inside me for all of these years."

Dushku alleged in the post that Kramer lured her to his hotel room, put her on a bed and, approaching her naked except for a "flimsy" towel, rubbed his body over hers.

When she confided to an adult female friend who then confronted him on the set, Dushku said that she suffered broken ribs "in no small coincidence" in a stunt that went awry. Kramer "was responsible for my safety" on the film, she said.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian during production, but the woman who said she was serving as Dushku's guardian says that failed to protect the child actress.

Sue Booth-Forbes told Variety and Deadline that Dushku is "telling the truth." The guardian said she reported what she called Kramer's "inappropriate sexual behavior" at the time and that no action was taken by what she called "a person in authority." She did not identify the person.

The Associated Press, which does not normally identify minors who are victims of sexual abuse, is reporting Dusku's name because she has gone public with her allegations.

"True Lies," starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, is one of a string of Cameron hit films that include the "Titanic" and "Avatar."

___

Lynn Elber can be reached at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber.

