A/C unit leads to fire at Gwinnett County hotel

A malfunctioning heating and air unit was responsible for a fire that caused evacuations at a Gwinnett County hotel Saturday.

The fire occurred just after 2 p.m. at the Garden Plaza Hotel in the 6000 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard NW in Norcross.

A woman on the top floor of the eight-story hotel noticed the fire and started evacuating the floor, according to a spokesperson with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

A maintenance employee was also on the floor and activated a nearby fire alarm.

The entire hotel was evacuated, but gusts in rooms on the other floors were eventually allowed to return to their rooms. Guests of the eighth floor were moved to other rooms.

The spokesperson says the eighth floor had minor water damage, but no one was injured in the fire.

