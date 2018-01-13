Man killed in Gwinnett County mobile home fire

A man was killed in a Gwinnett County mobile home fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire occurred after 1 p.m. at the mobile home in the 2000 block of Fence Road in Dacula.

A caller reported smoke and flames coming from the home with a person still inside, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

When crews arrived at the scene, they were unable to rescue the man due to the intense heat and a partial collapse of the roof, according to the spokesperson.

Once crews made it inside the home, they found the body of the 47-year-old man, who has not yet been identified. Another 57-year-old man was found outside the home and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

