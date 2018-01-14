UK party suspends leader's girlfriend over Markle remarks

Chelsea Manning has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.

Chris Kennedy has made gun violence a centerpiece of his campaign for Illinois governor.

Though his voice was silenced nearly 50 years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of nonviolence still resonates and inspires.

King's words still inspire nearly 50 years after his death

Residents of mudslide-ravaged Montecito gathered to grieve and remember victims but are committed to rebuilding their cherished community.

Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

A female passenger on a casino shuttle boat that was consumed by a huge fire off Florida's Gulf Coast has died.

Several male models have accused famed photographers Bruce Weber and Mario Testino of unwanted sexual advances and coercion.

Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.

Dozens safely escape a fire after it engulfed a shuttle boat that ferries patrons to a casino ship off Florida's Gulf Coast.

LONDON (AP) - The U.K. Independence Party on Sunday suspended the membership of the girlfriend of the party's leader after she reportedly made racist remarks about Prince Harry's fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle.

In a statement, Jo Marney apologized for the "shocking language" she used in a series of text messages to a friend, but said her words had been "taken out of context."

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that the 25-year-old Marney, who describes herself as a model and actor, made offensive comments about Markle and black people, including calling them "ugly."

UKIP leader Henry Bolton said Marney's membership in the party, known for its anti-European Union stance, was suspended immediately. Marney doesn't hold an official post in the party.

Markle, who will wed Harry in May, has spoken publicly and written about being proudly biracial, and also about how it affected her acting career.

Last year, Harry criticized some media reports and online comments for drawing negative attention to Markle's African-American heritage.

The prince issued a strongly worded statement condemning the "outright sexism and racism" in some comments about Markle, and said some articles with "racial undertones" crossed the line.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.