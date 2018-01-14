Crews repairing I-20 turnaround bridge, 28-day closure expected

GDOT will temporarily close the I-20 turnaround bridge near Lithonia Industrial Boulevard and Evans Mill Road for repairs.

Crews are expected to begin repairs and rehabilitation of the bridge beginning January 15 to February 12.

The repairs include replacing bridge concrete beams, correcting cracks, installing a two-part co-polymer overlay to the existing bridge deck, replacing joints, and other safety repairs.

Motorists can follow detour signs to Evans Mill Road on West Bound, or Lithonia Industrial Boulevard on East Bound.

