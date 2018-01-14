Crews repairing I-20 turnaround bridge, 28-day closure expected

Crews are expected to begin repairs and rehabilitation of the bridge beginning January 15 to February 12.More >
Crews are expected to begin repairs and rehabilitation of the bridge beginning January 15 to February 12.More >
Volunteer Patti Ghezzi is beyond grateful for her community, touched by the victims of a massive fire at the Avondale Forest Apartments.More >
Volunteer Patti Ghezzi is beyond grateful for her community, touched by the victims of a massive fire at the Avondale Forest Apartments.More >
Sitting at the edge of Medlock Park, a quiet, and otherwise ordinary DeKalb County neighborhood, people say one business is just out of place.More >
Sitting at the edge of Medlock Park, a quiet, and otherwise ordinary DeKalb County neighborhood, people say one business is just out of place.More >
The suspect whose face was covered, wore gloves, and was armed with a silver handgun.More >
The suspect whose face was covered, wore gloves, and was armed with a silver handgun.More >
The suspect Carlous Bailey, 20, is charged with murder and armed robbery.More >
The suspect Carlous Bailey, 20, is charged with murder and armed robbery.More >
The U.S Treasury and IRS estimate that 90 percent of people who get a paycheck are likely to see more in take-home pay as soon as February.More >
The U.S Treasury and IRS estimate that 90 percent of people who get a paycheck are likely to see more in take-home pay as soon as February.More >
Read this so you know what not to do!More >
Read this so you know what not to do!More >
Police say the accident occurred on the 5400 block.More >
Police say the accident occurred on the 5400 block.More >
When the Zaring family agreed to a photoshoot, they probably didn’t expect the results to be this terrifying…or hilarious.More >
When the Zaring family agreed to a photoshoot, they probably didn’t expect the results to be this terrifying…or hilarious.More >
Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction.More >
Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction.More >