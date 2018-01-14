Death by axe, man found at residence in Monroe Co.

A Monroe County man is deceased following a self-inflicted axe injury.

An official with the Sheriff’s Office says on January 13 Clifford Kelly Pope, Sr. was found unconscious in the front yard of his residence on the 1900 block of Montpelier Road.

Investigators believe the 61-year-old was cutting firewood when he accidentally struck himself in the face with an axe.

It is believed he passed out from blood loss and died on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.