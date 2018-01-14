Sen. Cory Booker: "Bigotry and hatred must be condemned"

On Saturday several people attended the King Center's Salute to Greatness Awards Gala.

The ceremony, which was held at the Hyatt Hotel downtown, honors a select few recognized for building up the community.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker was one of those honorees.

When asked about the president's recent derogatory comments and the meaning of Dr. King's legacy, Booker had a few choice words to sum up the two.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.