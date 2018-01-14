Runners brave freezing temperatures during Race for the Dream

The inaugural Race for the Dream and half-marathon events drew hundreds of runners from all over the world to Atlanta on Sunday morning.

But it was 17-year-old Jessie Martinez from right here in Georgia who crossed the finish line first, winning the half-marathon in shorts.

"You're just so focused and having fun that you don't even think about the cold no more," he said.

Throughout the duration of the race, temps were only in the upper teens.

One man's frozen beard was a testament to just how cold it was.

At the finish line participants were immediately given a thermal blanket to warm up.

Jamie Raymond, the first woman to cross the finish line didn't let the cold stop her from coming out.

"I actually have hand warmers in my mittens and lots of layers," she said.

The purpose of the races is to benefit the Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive Corridor.

Event organizers hope to increase the economic impact in the area by exposing it to new faces and ultimately attracting new businesses.

"When we bring those people to our community a sense of pride is raised in our community," said Terry Collier. "We'll build this event over the next five years, we're looking at 45,000 people next year."

Organizers also hope the races help increase health awareness, especially for people of color.

"If you don't take control of your health, who will?"

For some it was another way to honor Dr. King while doing something they love.

"He's a leader," said Martinez. "That's what I am. I want to lead someone to do something better."

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.