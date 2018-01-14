Teenager found fatally shot, police say gunman is number 2 on most wanted for murder list

Clayton County Police are searching for Dantae Lamar Jones in connection to a murder on Gristmill Court and Apache Lane in Riverdale.

Detectives has obtained a warrant for Jones, 22, arrest following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jalen Camron.

The incident occurred on January 13 at a residence on the 100 block of Gritsmill Court at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Officers on the scene found the teenager laying face down on the side of the home. It was determined he died from multiple injuries.

Jones is described as five-feet and eight-inches tall, weighs 148, has black hair, and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (770) 577 8477.

