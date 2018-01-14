Homicide being investigated in Gwinnett County

Police are investigating a homicide in Gwinnett County. The incident occurred on Rockbridge Court and Jimmy Cater Blvd.More >
Detectives has obtained a warrant for Jones arrest following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jalen Camron.More >
The suspect whose face was covered, wore gloves, and was armed with a silver handgun.More >
The suspect Carlous Bailey, 20, is charged with murder and armed robbery.More >
Several people were involved in a fight at Lenox Mall in Buckhead on Sunday and it was all caught on camera.More >
Police are investigating a homicide in Gwinnett County. The incident occurred on Rockbridge Court and Jimmy Cater Blvd.More >
A man was killed in a Gwinnett County mobile home fire Saturday afternoon.More >
A malfunctioning heating and air unit was responsible for a fire that caused evacuations at a Gwinnett County hotel Saturday.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Department has located an elderly man reported missing.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a Gwinnett County restaurant last week.More >
The U.S Treasury and IRS estimate that 90 percent of people who get a paycheck are likely to see more in take-home pay as soon as February.More >
Read this so you know what not to do!More >
Police say the accident occurred on the 5400 block.More >
When the Zaring family agreed to a photoshoot, they probably didn’t expect the results to be this terrifying…or hilarious.More >
Investigators believe the 61-year-old was cutting firewood when he accidentally struck himself in the face with an axe.More >
