Several dignitaries on hand for annual MLK Jr. service

Several events are planned across metro Atlanta to honor the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

That includes annual services at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where his youngest child, Dr. Bernie King, will be the keynote speaker. The service and free and open to the public but be prepared that seating is limited.

Other people expected to attend are Georgia Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Reverend Robert Wright Lee VI, a descendant of Confederate President Robert E. Lee.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is located at 101 Jackson Street in Atlanta. (Click here for directions)

The city of Atlanta is suspending the streetcar service Monday for the annual service. Service will begin at 6 a.m. and will run until 12:30 p.m. The streetcars won't resume until all pedestrian traffic has cleared. After service resumes, it will run until 11 p.m.

Also keep in mind that the Atlanta History Center and Margaret Mitchell House at Atlanta History Center Midtown will be offering free admission Monday.

Meanwhile, CBS46's Daniel Wilkerson talked with students at Randolf Elementary School in Fulton County, to see what they know about the civil rights leader. Check out their thoughts in the video below

