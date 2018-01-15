Man critically injured after being impaled by fence post

A man is fighting for his life after he was impaled by a fence post during a collision in front of Kennestone Hospital in Marietta on Saturday.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on Church Street.

Police say Timothy Buford was driving down Church Street when he ran off the road, went through a fence and bounced off a wall before coming to a stop in a parking lot. In the process, one of the fence posts entered Buford's windshield, impaling him.

He was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

