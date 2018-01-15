One fatally shot, another jumps out window to escape gunfire

One man is dead and another is recovering after a fatal shooting at a home in Gwinnett County on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at a home inside the Rockbridge Court Apartments on Rockbridge Court in Norcross.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the body of the victim, who had been shot multiple times. Another man inside the apartment at the time of the shooting later called police.

That man had to jump out of a window of the home in order to escape the gunfire. He was not injured.

The victim is only described as a 42 year-old man.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.