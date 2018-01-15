Groundhog Day tradition to carry on with Gen. Beauregard Lee

Georgia's famous groundhog, who has drawn large crowds in the past for his make-believe weather forecast on Groundhog Day, now has a new home.

The groundhog's previous residence, the Yellow River Game Ranch in Gwinnett County, closed last month.

WABE Radio reports that its new home is at Dauset Trails Nature Center in Butts County, about an hour's drive south of Atlanta.

Dauset Trails plans to continue the tradition of welcoming people for the Groundhog Day celebration, which is next month.

The nature center's director, Ike English, says it took in Gen. Lee during the past week.

English says the groundhog is still in hibernation "and fat and happy and sleeping right now."

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.