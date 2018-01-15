Snow flurries, dangerous wind chills possible Tuesday night

The National Weather Service says a strong cold front is on the way and that could bring flurries and dangerous wind chills to the area.

Snow could accumulate in most of northwest Georgia and wind chills will fall to near sub-zero temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The greatest possibility of snowfall will be in the far reaches of northwest Georgia, with Trenton and Dalton each expected to receive about an inch of accumulation.

The metro Atlanta area is only expected to receive about three-tenths of an inch. The snowfall is expected to begin during the early afternoon hours on Tuesday.

As far as wind chills, Dalton is expected to be the coldest, with wind chills plummeting below zero. Metro Atlanta is expected to see wind chills in the single digits.

Good Morning! A very strong cold front is on the way! It will bring much colder temps and a few flurries late Tuesday. The latest now @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/OkoqNNRfbc — Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 15, 2018

The winter weather quickly moves on and temperatures rise into the 50's by the weekend.

