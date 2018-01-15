Popular A&E series chronicles opioid epidemic in metro Atlanta

The popular A&E television series "Intervention" is chronicling the opioid epidemic in metro Atlanta, an area that has one of the highest percentages of deaths from heroin overdoses in the entire nation.

The show details the "heroin triangle", an area about 20 minutes north of Atlanta, that includes the cities of Marietta, Alpharetta and Johns Creek. The show talks with four members of the Marietta community who have lost a loved one or know someone who has died of heroin addiction.

Officer Josh Liedke with the Marietta Police Department says since 2014, cases of heroin abuse have risen exponentially and deaths from the drug have now surpassed the amount of deaths from both car accidents and murders combined.

WATCH a preview of the episode below

