Police searching for missing mother, infant last seen on Friday

Police say a man was killed late Friday after being hit by three cars while walking on I-20 in Atlanta.More >
Authorities say a male victim was shot multiple times in the back.More >
Atlanta Police are asking for the community's help in finding a missing mother and her infant child, who were both last seen on Friday.More >
Several events are planned across metro Atlanta to honor the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >
The inaugural Race for the Dream and half-marathon events drew hundreds of runners from all over the world to Atlanta on Sunday morning. But it was 17-year-old Jessie Martinez from right here in Georgia who crossed the finish line first, winning the half-marathon in shorts. "You're just so focused and having fun that you don't even think about the cold no more," he said. Throughout the duration of the race, temps were only in the upper teens. One man's frozen beard was a...More >
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
The popular A&E television series "Intervention" is chronicling the opioid epidemic in metro Atlanta, an area that has one of the highest percentages of deaths from heroin overdoses in the entire nation.More >
A man is fighting for his life after he was impaled by a fence post during a collision in front of Kennestone Hospital in Marietta on Saturday.More >
Police say the accident occurred on the 5400 block.More >
