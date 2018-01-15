Police searching for missing mother, infant last seen on Friday

Atlanta Police are asking for the community's help in finding a missing mother and her infant child, who were both last seen on Friday.

Arianna Smith, 20 and her infant son, 7 month old-Carmelo Westbrook, were last seen around 8 a.m. leaving their home on Westmoor Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Smith contacted her family on social media around 2 a.m. early Monday morning.

Smith is described as a black woman, standing about 5'3" tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

