511 phone lines down, crews working to fix technical issue

Motorists looking to get traffic updates by dialing 511 will have to call a different number while crews work to fix a technical issue.

A statement posted to 511ga.org reads:

We are currently experiencing some technical difficulties with the 511 phone lines. Our technical staff is working on getting the issue resolved. Automated travel information is available, but if you need to reach an operator, please dial 888-488-4369. If you are experiencing an emergency, please dial 911. Thank you for your patience.

No estimate on how long the issue will take to be fixed.

