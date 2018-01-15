Snow expected in north Georgia Tuesday

Scattered snow is expected to fall in north Georgia Tuesday, with accumulating snow possible.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for north Georgia all the way down to Cobb and Douglas counties. The advisory does not currently include the city of Atlanta. A winter weather advisory means that enough snow may fall to create travel issues.



When will it start?

Tuesday afternoon

Scattered snow is expected to move into far northwest Georgia.





Scattered snow is expected to move into far northwest Georgia.

Scattered snow could start to move into the northwest parts of metro Atlanta as you head home from work, including Cobb, Paulding and Douglas counties, particularly north of I-20 and west of I-75.







Scattered snow could start to move into the northwest parts of metro Atlanta as you head home from work, including Cobb, Paulding and Douglas counties, particularly north of I-20 and west of I-75.

Scattered snow will be possible in Atlanta.



When will it end?

Any snow that falls is expected to be over when you wake up Wednesday morning.





How much snow?

Over an inch of snow is possible in the north Georgia mountains Tuesday, while lower amounts are expected as you go further south. A dusting of snow is possible in metro Atlanta

