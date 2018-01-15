Police to church: plan to help drug addicts is not allowed

Based in a Canton strip mall, Action Church wants to be known as the place worship for people who you wouldn't normally expect to see in church.

"We have addiction meetings here every night of the week, basically, and we're always looking for ideas outside of the box to reach those who might feel disconnected from church, disconnected from God," said Pastor Gary Lamb.

That's why he thought running a needle exchange program out of his church would be a natural fit. People addicted to heroin and similar drugs could come to his church with a used syringe and exchange it for a clean one.

A man our news crew met outside the church can attest to the need for such a service, describing how needle sharing amongst addicts is a regular thing.

"We believe that's what Jesus would do. He would meet people right where they're at. To be with them before the time they realize they need help. That way, when they do realize they need help, maybe they've been able to avoid HIV, maybe they've been able to avoid hepatitis, or any of the diseases that go along with needle use," said Lamb.

Canton Police got wind of the idea through social media, and told the Pastor, 'Not so fast.' The only person who can run a needle exchange is a medical professional. A church is, apparently, not allowed.

"It was never our intention to break the law. Maybe we got a little overzealous. We saw programs all over the state that were doing it. We just thought anybody could do that," explained Lamb.

Pastor Lamb hasn't found a way to make his needle exchange work under the current laws, but he's not giving up his search for a solution.

