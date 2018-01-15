23-year-old shot in head at Atlanta gas station

Police say a man was killed late Friday after being hit by three cars while walking on I-20 in Atlanta.More >
Police say a man was killed late Friday after being hit by three cars while walking on I-20 in Atlanta.More >
Authorities say a male victim was shot multiple times in the back.More >
Authorities say a male victim was shot multiple times in the back.More >
Atlanta Police are asking for the community's help in finding a missing mother and her infant child, who were both last seen on Friday.More >
Atlanta Police are asking for the community's help in finding a missing mother and her infant child, who were both last seen on Friday.More >
Several events are planned across metro Atlanta to honor the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >
Several events are planned across metro Atlanta to honor the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >
After spending three decades in the United States, a 39-year-old Michigan man was sent back to Mexico by ICE agents.More >
After spending three decades in the United States, a 39-year-old Michigan man was sent back to Mexico by ICE agents.More >
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
Scattered snow is expected to fall in north Georgia Tuesday, with accumulating snow possible.More >
Scattered snow is expected to fall in north Georgia Tuesday, with accumulating snow possible.More >
Atlanta Police are asking for the community's help in finding a missing mother and her infant child, who were both last seen on Friday.More >
Atlanta Police are asking for the community's help in finding a missing mother and her infant child, who were both last seen on Friday.More >