23-year-old shot in head at Atlanta gas station - CBS46 News

23-year-old shot in head at Atlanta gas station

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A 23-year-old man was shot in the head at an Atlanta gas station late Monday.

The shooting occurred at a Shell gas station in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

The unidentified victim was in critical condition when taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to a spokesperson with Atlanta police.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46