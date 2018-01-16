Groups to rally against David Purdue's backing of President Trump

Two groups will hold a rally Tuesday against Georgia Senator David Purdue, who emphatically claims President Trump did not use racist remarks when talking about certain African and Caribbean countries.

Trump has been accused of using the word "s---hole" to describe African countries during an Oval Office meeting Thursday with a bipartisan group of six senators.

The White House has not denied that Trump uttered the word "s---hole," though Trump has pushed back on some depictions of the meeting.

Georgia Sen. David Perdue and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton had issued a statement on Friday saying they "do not recall the President saying those comments specifically."

Perdue on Sunday described as a "gross misrepresentation" reports that Trump used the vulgarity. He said Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were mistaken in indicating that was the case.

Perdue appeared on ABC's "This Week" to talk about what happened.

"I am telling you that he did not use that word. And I'm telling you it's a gross misrepresentation. How many times you want me to say that? What is happening here is the same thing that happened in 2013 where you had a press secretary of your president who said it didn't happen. What did happen in that meeting was a very constructive conversation about how to move forward. We were listening to a proposal that the democrats are bringing forward. It's not a serious proposal, but 1.8 billion has already been basically approved. It's in the current budget. What we want to do is get serious about a compromise. Look, this deal has got to find symmetry, and so far, the potential is there. We can solve the DACA - we may even be able to solve some of the Dreamer numbers that Senator Durbin wants to talk about. But we have to talk about ending chain migration and securing our borders, George."

Rally scheduled

As a result of Perdue's comments on the show, metro Atlanta groups Resist Trump Tuesdays and the Georgia Alliance for Social Justice have planned a rally to protest Perdue and his backing of the president.

“We want to make it clear that the citizens of Georgia regard David Perdue as a failed politician for his state,” said Caroline Stover, organizer of Resist Trump Tuesdays in a press release. “His denial of Trump’s inflammatory statements last week are an embarrassment to the people he was elected to represent. We no longer have any faith in his integrity or ability to do his job. We will continue to hold him accountable for his lack of character and failure to support issues and ideals important to his constituents.”

CBS46 News is seeking a response from Sen. Perdue's office.

The rally will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terminus Atlanta, located at 3280 Peachtree Street in Atlanta.

