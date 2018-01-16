Residents okay after fire rips through SW Atlanta home

Four people were able to escape injury following a fire that ripped through a home in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at the home on the 2900 block of Springdale Road.

When crews arrived on scene the home was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

