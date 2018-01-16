Residents okay after fire rips through SW Atlanta home

Four people were able to escape injury following a fire that ripped through a home in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.More >
A missing mother and her infant child, who were both last seen on Friday, have been located and both are safe.More >
Police say a man was killed late Friday after being hit by three cars while walking on I-20 in Atlanta.More >
Authorities say a male victim was shot multiple times in the back.More >
After spending three decades in the United States, a 39-year-old Michigan man was sent back to Mexico by ICE agents.More >
Scattered snow is expected to fall in north Georgia Tuesday, with accumulating snow possible.More >
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
A man is fighting for his life after he was impaled by a fence post during a collision in front of Kennestone Hospital in Marietta on Saturday.More >
