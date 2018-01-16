Public invited to sound off about Sam's Club closing in Lithonia

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night for residents who wish to share their opinions on the closing of the Sam's Club location in Lithonia.

On January 11, employees at the store on Turner Hill Road showed up for work but were told they no longer have jobs. The president of Sam's Club says the Lithonia location is just one of 63 clubs across the country that are closing its doors.

The decision to close the Lithonia location was based on a thorough performance review. Dozens are now out of work as a result.

Of the stores that will be shuttering operations throughout the U.S., 12 will become e-commerce centers. Parent company Walmart says it will give former employees a $1,000 bonus and 60 days of pay. Former employees at the Lithonia location will also receive double pay until January 26.

Customers of the Lithonia location, like Kala April are obviously upset as what has transpired.

"You do not close the place and do not give people fair warning. The people have families are coming here all the time people are kind of nice now they don't have a job you don't do that to people. You just don't," said April.

State representative Vernon Jones is hosting the town hall meeting. It will take place at the Stonecrest Library on Klondike Road in Lithonia at 6:30 p.m.

