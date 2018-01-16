WATCH: Firefighter catches child dropped from burning building

After spending three decades in the United States, a 39-year-old Michigan man was sent back to Mexico by ICE agents.More >
After spending three decades in the United States, a 39-year-old Michigan man was sent back to Mexico by ICE agents.More >
A 23-year-old man was shot in the head at an Atlanta gas station late Monday.More >
A 23-year-old man was shot in the head at an Atlanta gas station late Monday.More >
Scattered snow is expected to fall in north Georgia Tuesday, with accumulating snow possible.More >
Scattered snow is expected to fall in north Georgia Tuesday, with accumulating snow possible.More >
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
Two groups will hold a rally Tuesday against Georgia Senator David Purdue, who emphatically claims President Trump did not use racist remarks when talking about certain African and Caribbean countries.More >
Two groups will hold a rally Tuesday against Georgia Senator David Purdue, who emphatically claims President Trump did not use racist remarks when talking about certain African and Caribbean countries.More >