WATCH: Firefighter catches child dropped from burning building

(Meredith) -- A Georgia fire captain is being hailed as a hero after dramatic video showed him catching a child dropped from a burning third-story apartment earlier this month.

The Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department uploaded the footage to Facebook on Sunday showing Cpt. Scott Stroup rescuing the tot.

"Great job by all hands operating on this fire as several lifesaving grabs were made that night," the fire department wrote.

Another firefighter's helmet camera captured the moment Stroup caught the child and carried her away in a blanket to safety.

"We never know from shift to shift what we're going to end up with so it pays for us to be ready," Cpt. Eric Jackson told CBS46.

Jackson said the blaze jumped the firewall in one of the buildings and nearly took the lives of one family trapped on the third floor.

He said firefighters instinctively made the decision to throw several other children to safety.

"We don't go down to the fire academy and during our training utilize makeshift mannequins and toss them out of a window at will just to see if our firefighters are going to make the catch," said Jackson. "We're a brotherhood, we're a sisterhood and we depend on each other. And a lot of times that dependency comes at an instant so we have to be ready."

The fire ultimately displaced about 80 people and about a dozen suffered smoke inhalation injuries. One of the firefighters involved in the rescue was also injured but is recovering.

