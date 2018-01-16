Hall County teen accused of molesting underage girl

A 17 year-old Hall County man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually molested a girl in September of 2017.

Lucas Rink, 17, was taken into custody on Monday at a home on the 2900 block of Wallace Road in Gainesville.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office says Rink molested the girl in September and a warrant was obtained by investigators on January 12.

The incident remains under investigation.

