Body found outside DeKalb County apartment complex

Police are trying to determine what happened after a body was found outside a DeKalb County apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The body was found around 7:40 a.m. by residents of the complex, located on the 2000 block of Gladeview Parkway in Stone Mountain. The area is near the intersection of Stone Mountain Freeway and Juliette Road.

The identity of the victim has not been released and cause of death is unknown. The victim is only described as a black male in his late 20's.

If you have any information on the crime, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.

