Major Metro Atlanta school districts, counties cancel after-school activities due to wintry weather

All Fulton County Schools extracurricular activities for Tuesday, Jan. 16 have been canceled in anticipation of inclement winter weather.

The cancellation includes after-school programs and Primetime, athletic practices and competitions. Parents with children in after-school programs should be prepared to pick their children up or make arrangements. The community meetings for school board members Linda Bryant and Kimberly Dove are also canceled for tonight.

Atlanta Public Schools have canceled all after-school activities on Tuesday.

DeKalb County has canceled all after-school activities and athletics on Tuesday due to inclement weather. The school district's After School Extended Day Program will also be closing early. Parents are encouraged to contact their respective schools for additional information and details.

The University of North Georgia is closing all campuses at 5:30 p.m. and will remain closed until 10 a.m. Wednesday. All classes and activities during the closure time are canceled.

Cobb County Schools have canceled all afternoon and evening activities on Tuesday except After School Programs at elementary schools, which will operate on a normal schedule. Parents are encouraged to pick up students from ASP as early as possible.

Clayton County Schools have canceled all after-school activities and programs on Tuesday. Campus Kids will remain open.

Douglas County has canceled all after-school activities and programs on Tuesday. Parents are encouraged to pick up their students by 4 p.m. Students who usually stay for ASP should be picked up no later than 4 p.m. All buses will run their regular schedule.

Cherokee County has canceled all after-school activities and programs on Tuesday. Elementary ASP will remain open; however, parents are encouraged to pick up their students prior to 5 p.m.

Forsyth County Schools will follow normal dismissal times for Tuesday. However, after-school activities/athletics are canceled on Tuesday and after-school childcare programs at elementary schools will close at 5:30 p.m.

For a full list of school closings, please click this LINK.

