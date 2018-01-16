Police: Elderly were starved, injected with medicine, and victims of fraud

Three people are in police custody after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other responding entities dismantled an elder abuse scheme run in several Georgia counties.

Authorities arrested Michelle Oliver, Harold Hunt, and Cynthia Riley.

The three individuals were charged in a 17-count indictment including violations of the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act and neglect to a disabled adult, elder person, or resident. Oliver is also facing a charge for operating an unlicensed personal care home.

Oliver, 39, operated a business by the name of Miracle One Care Center, Inc in Albany where four elderly individuals were under her care.

People living in a nearby apartment told police the elderly were being deprived of food.

In a Bibb County apartment three additional elderly individuals were also located.

All seven have been relocated to licensed facilities.

Hunt, 56, was apprehended at his residence in Suwanee.

He allegedly assisted Oliver in obtaining Social Security benefits for residents of Miracle One.

By acting as a security payee, Oliver and Hunt were able to deny the elderly healthcare, shelter, sustenance, as well as financially exploiting the individuals.

Riley was taken into custody in South Carolina when authorities discovered she was responsible for injecting Miracle One residences with psychotropic medications and various prescriptions.

She was also responsible delivering medical forms that were falsified by Oliver and Hunt.

Attorney General Chris Carr said he was proud of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and statewide partners "especially the witnesses who cared enough to report this suspicious behavior to their local law enforcement officials.'

