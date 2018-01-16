GDOT, county agencies preparing roads for winter weather

Georgia Dept. of Transportation crews are on alert as the threat of winter weather looms.

Brine trucks are out in many parts of the Metro Atlanta area, treating the roads ahead of forecast snow.

Crews are getting ready for whatever may come. GDOT crews began treating roads with brine first thing Tuesday morning and have been going non-stop all day.

Ten tanker trucks are in use throughout the area, with emphasis put on the areas North and West of the city. GDOT officials said they have over 100,000 gallons of brine available for use and are constantly making more to keep supplies stocked.

People are glad to see crews treating roads early.

“So we have sent some extra brine tankers, we have shifted them to that Northwest corner just showing while we have a very soling plan, sometimes we have to move the pieces around on the chess board to make sure we are addressing the current story system because every storm system is different,” said GDOT Spokesperson Natalie Dale.

“The key thing for me is basically let’s be prepared for it,” said driver Sailar Rachelle. “Let’s have the borrowed ice trucks out ahead of time so people don’t die on the roads from the black ice.”

Other agencies around the state are also preparing for the potential for winter weather.

