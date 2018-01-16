Former Atlanta official sentenced to prison for accepting bribes

A former Atlanta city official is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiratorial bribery.

Adam Smith, Atlanta's former Chief Procurement Officer, learned his fate Tuesday from a federal judge. Smith was sentenced to 27 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and has to pay $44,000 in restitution and a $25,000 fine.

"Today was a very hard day, all these days have been hard. Mr. Smith, as you know, is a great man, and although this is truly a setback, I wholly believe with all of my power that he will go on and do even better things in the future," said his attorney, Brian Steel.

"Mr. Smith is a great man but obviously he made horrible decisions and this was all his decision to end the case in this manner," Steel added.

Smith pleaded guilty in September 2017. Federal prosecutors say Smith accepted $40,000 in brides from a construction vendor from 2015 to January 2017. That unidentified vendor received millions of dollars in contracts.

U.S. Attorney BJay Pak said there are recordings that are playing a part in the investigation.

"What he has done is provided substantial assistance to our investigation and that assistance is expected to continue so we do recommend, we reward folks who come in and accept responsibility and cooperate with the investigation," said Pak.

He said, "There are other people that we are considering and looking at and we are going to track down any leads that we have."

"I hope that the new administration takes a look at the history of what has happened in city hall and make adjustments and make changes for the better," said Pak.

The office of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released a statement after the sentencing:

“Under this Administration, no impropriety – large or small – will be tolerated. Today serves as a valuable lesson to all that no one person is above the law.

Since her inauguration, Mayor Bottoms has worked closely with her transition team to begin the process to overhaul the City’s procurement processes and restore public confidence in the City’s contracting practices. Identifying and recruiting a permanent Chief Procurement Officer with exemplary private-sector experience is a top priority for the transition team and that search will begin soon.

During her campaign, Ms. Bottoms also proposed a ten-point plan to strengthen ethics and transparency, including establishing checks to ensure any company bidding for city business that has also made campaign contributions wins based on merit and merit alone. Mayor Bottoms intends to work with her transition team, consult with leading experts, and partner with the Atlanta City Council to implement the full ten-point plan.”

