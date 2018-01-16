Patients struggle to find medicine amid nationwide flu outbreak

A nationwide flu outbreak has patients struggling to find the medicine they need. Tuesday, the Atlanta based Center for Disease Control spoke with health officials on how to deal with the epidemic.

Doctors say historically H3N2 flu seasons have more hospitalizations and more deaths.

Paige Price visits the American Family Care Clinic on Howell Mill Road praying she doesn't have the flu.

"Everyone has it. Every single one of my friends has it. My aunt has it. I feel like it's worse this year," said Price.

Dr. Charles Lutin says he has at least twelve patients a day coming in with flu like symptoms and often times he can't find a pharmacy that has Tami-Flu, the medicine needed to treat it.

"Some of the pharmacies are flat out of the medicine," said Lutin. "I hope and assume they have more on order because there's still plenty of flu left out there."

CVS says some stores may be out of stock but they're working to re-fill their shelves.

Twenty people have died so far from the flu including five people in Georgia. At a meeting Tuesday CDC doctors say they're expecting more fatalities thanks to the H3N2 strain prevalent in this year's virus.

