Viral video shows local high school cheerleaders using racial slurs

A disturbing video of several cheerleaders at North Paulding High School has gone viral. The cheerleaders can be heard in the video using racial slurs then laughing.

"I wanted to be shocked but I really wasn't. It was hurtful, definitely was, but it's not like the first time I've seen stuff like that. It's not the first time stuff has been posted like that and that black people have been a joke in Paulding County," said one student.

CBS46 reached out to the Paulding County School District to find out if there will be any disciplinary actions for the cheerleaders. They sent us the following statement:

Our initial investigation indicates the video in question was not recorded on school property. We will continue our internal investigation, and will take appropriate action as warranted.

School officials say they are still investigating the incident. The cheerleaders were reportedly at school Tuesday, and we are being told they are receiving threats.

